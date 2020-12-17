Anthony "Tony" Salvitti
Born August 6 1962 in North Hollywood CA, to Emilio and Norma Salvitti, passed away December 9 2020. Tony found his first love in the gym while attending Sandridge Jr High School in Roy Utah. This developed into a life long passion involving physical fitness and eventually the martial arts. This eventually ended with him attaining the rank of SIFU in the martial art of Tai Chi Chuan. He attended Roy High School and after the family moved to West Germany he graduated from Kaiserslautern American High School in Kaiserslautern Germany. While there he competed in the European Discus Championships earning a bronze medal.
Upon returning to the U.S.A. Tony enlisted in the United States navy serving from from 1981-1989. He served aboard two ships, the U.S.S. Peoria and the Diamond. He served as a Navy Diver until an unfortunate accident aboard ship shortened his career. He truly loved the Navy, Sailors he served with and the sea. While serving Tony competed in the Mr. Armed Forces Body Building competition finals placing 5th in the nation. Upon his discharge Tony's love for the sea kept him in California, only returning to Utah to be closer to family.
While in California he met and fell in love with his future and current wife Jacqueline. As luck would have it they met on St. Patricks Day in 1992 and were married on March 25 2005. They remained together until his death.
Tony lived his life with passion and purpose. His love for family, Italian food, physical fitness and writing were unmatched. He was unafraid to try anything in life. He often told others "a candle that burns twice as bright, burns half as long." Anyone who truly knew him would agree his candle burned extremely bright. He will be missed and remembered with love by his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father Emilio and his youngest sister Angie. He is survived by his wife Jacqueline, his mother Norma, his sister Lisa, his brother Michael, two cousins Annette and Theresa, also many nephews and a niece.
A celebration of life will be held at Myers Mortuary 5865 S. 1900 W. Roy Utah on Saturday December 19, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.