Antje "Annie" Crawford 73, of Ogden, passed away with her family by her side at the Rocky Mountain Care Center in Logan Utah, on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, She was born August 9, 1945, in Delft, South Holland. Daughter of Adrianus Herbert and Hilkina E. Prime.
Annie married Glen G. Thompson in 1970 and from that marriage she had two children; Benjamin D. Thompson and Stacey L. Thompson. Glen and Annie divorced in 1978. In 1996, she married Samuel V. Crawford.
Annie was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She graduated from Seminary, she was a life-long member of Epsilon Sigma Alpha (ESA), she also participated in Toastmasters, Fraternal Order of the Eagles, and Landmark Forum. In 2006, she received her Nursing Assistant Certification and worked as a CNA in the healthcare field. She loved growing rose bushes and working in the garden. She was an avid bowler and participated in many leagues. She loved camping at Bear Lake and swimming on the beach. She was involved in many self-improvement programs and enjoyed the camaraderie of many dear friends.
She is survived by her husband Samuel Vaughn Crawford, of Ogden, Utah; her daughter Stacey Thompson of Logan, Utah. her son, Benjamin (Stacy) Thompson of West Jordan, Utah. Brothers: John (Kris) Herbert of Tigard, Oregon; David (Nancy) Herbert of Ogden Utah; Adrian (Laura) Herbert also of Ogden; and One sister Maria (Joe) Worrell of Brigham, Utah. Grandchildren: Tiffany Thompson, Charles Thompson, and Tina Thompson. Special friends: Bill and Tammie Roe, Amber Bassett.
She was preceded in death by her parents Adrianus and Hilkina Herbert, Her husband Glen G. Thompson, and a sister- in-law Eileen Herbert
Funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at the Rushton Heights Ward, LDS Church located at 1550 Rushton Street, Ogden, Utah. Visitation will be conducted from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at the ward building prior to the funeral services. Burial will follow at the Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, Ogden, Utah.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Franklin County Funeral Home, Preston, Idaho. 208-254-7866.
