Archibald McInally Kelly

January 19, 1940 ~ September 2, 2019
Our loving husband and father, Archie Kelly, passed away peacefully at home. Archie was born in Glasgow, Scotland to Alexander and Margaret Kelly. He came to the United States, landing in California, in 1967, bringing his wife and two young children.
He worked as a machinist his entire career. Archie retired in 2002, and moved to Ogden, Utah; to be near family.
He leaves behind his wife, Irene, and three children: Kristin (Dan) Frazier, Wendy Montiel, and Alan Kelly; also seven grandchildren: Valerie and Natalie Frazier and Brian, Alphonso, Christopher, Ashley, and Kyle Montiel.
Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at 4:00 p.m. at Trinity Presbyterian Church 140 N. Tyler Avenue, Ogden, Utah.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: