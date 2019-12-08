March 27, 1923 ~ December 2, 2019
Arland Peterson, 96, passed away peacefully on December 2, 2019, at the George E. Wahlen Nursing Home surrounded by family. He was born March 27, 1923, at his family's home in Pleasant View, Utah to Nephi and Lydia Peterson. He was the only boy and third youngest child of nine.
Arland enlisted into the U.S. Army where he served just over three years and fought in the monumental Battle of Normandy. After returning home he met his future wife while sporting his convertible down the streets of Ogden, UT. After a short courtship of three months, they were married in 1948, and together they raised six beautiful children. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Logan, UT temple.
Arland worked over 30 years for the Utah State Department of Transportation (UDOT) as a civil engineer. After retirement, Arland served as a school crossing guard.
Arland is survived by his wife, Gayle, and five children; Cory Peterson, Teri DeMoor (Andre), Rob Peterson (Marilyn), Bud Peterson (Jodi), and Steve Peterson (Mandy). He has 21 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his daughter Jan Peterson. Arland loved his family deeply and will be greatly missed.
Services will be held on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Tuesday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the mortuary. Interment will be held at Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park.
Our deepest thanks go to the staff of the George E. Wahlen Nursing Home who cared for and loved him. Special thanks go out to Debbie Michaelson for her extra special care and love.
Condolences may be shared at: