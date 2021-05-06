Arlean Blair

November 1, 1930 — April 30, 2021
Our hearts were broken on April 30th when our beloved mother passed away. It was one of the saddest days of our lives when she left us to be with her parents and three sons.
Arlean was born in Evanston, WY and moved to Utah as a child. She attended Weber High school, where she met Seth. They were seated in alphabetical order, she a Bambrough, him a Blair. They graduated in 1948. They went to Weber State college together and married in 1951. Married for 70 years, they raised 6 children in a home filled with love, fun, and hard work. If any of her children got a sense of humor, it was from our mother.
She loved practical jokes and you were lucky if you were on the receiving end of one. Her favorite time of year was Christmas and as far as she was concerned there were no other holidays. While she might have had a budget, she believed in a tower of gifts for each person and shopped for the bargains to get the most bang for her buck. When she was younger, she would wrap the presents so elaborately, you didn't want to open them. They were works of art. She would shop for hours for a birthday card which were hilariously funny and depicted her great sense of humor.
She loved to eat out and shop. She thought shopping was a recreational sport. She listened to us and understood us because she loved us so much. The years hold precious memories. She is our definition of a fantastic, exceptional, unique, enduring, and special person. She filled our lives with HAPPINESS and tender memories that we will carry in our hearts forever!
We have so many funny stories of her, we could write a novel. She was one of the kindest people you'd ever meet. We are so lucky to have her as our mom.
Arlean was preceded in death by her parents, Parley and Marie Bambrough, her sister and brother-in-law, Beverly and Theron Wood, her three sons, Preston, Trace, and Todd Blair and her son-in-law Curtis Hyde.
She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Seth and her daughters and son, Delene Hyde, Tauna Blair, and Kevin (Debbie) Blair. As well as her 14 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren. What a legacy!
Graveside Services will be held on Saturday, May 10th at 10:00 a.m. at the Ogden Cemetery 1875 Monroe Blvd, Ogden, Utah.
