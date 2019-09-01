July 18, 1935 ~ August 26, 2019
Arlene Dial Rasmussen, 84, was born July 18, 1935, to Emily C. Vaughn and Hosea LaRue Dial in Willard, UT. She attended Box Elder High School graduating in 1953. She was part of the Brigham City Peach Queen Royalty and was a member of Beta Sigma Phi.
She served in the Willard and Sunset Wards of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was President of the Clearfield P.T.A. She worked for Commercial Financial Savings and Loan, was a manager of the European Health Spa and was a secretary for Chapel of Flowers, Leavitt's Mortuary. Arlene had an eye for decorating and could make the ordinary look beautiful.
She married Rodney Hurren Waite. From this union came two sons; Jerry (Jeri) Waite and Evan Waite (deceased) and one daughter Carrie Adams. They later divorced and she then married Ken Rasmussen. They parted ways after 34 years, but still cared deeply for each other.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father; brother Robert Dial; infant brother Dickey; and son Evan Waite.
She leaves behind her son and daughter; six grandkids; 14 great-grandkids; and one special niece she loved like her own, Sandra Bitters Tsushima and her daughter Nicole. She never had a sister but loved Dorothy Bitters as if she was one.
She had two special dear friends; Jean Parker who she loved to go to Maddox with and Kathryn Hawkins who has been her angel. We would also like to thank Ron Mather for his devotion to her.
Mom we know you just opened another door and we will see you soon. Heaven needed a decorator.
There will be a viewing on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, from 6:00 ? 8:00 p.m. at Leavitt's Mortuary, 836 ? 36th St., Ogden, UT and Thursday, September 5, 2019, from 9:30 ? 10:30 a.m. Graveside Services will be held Thursday at 11:00 a.m. at the Willard City Cemetery.
