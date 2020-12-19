Arlene Hansen
1942 ~ 2020
Arlene Selma Nilson Hancock Hansen peacefully progressed back to the care of her Heavenly Parents, and her departed earthly parents, during her sleep on the morning of 16 December 2020.
Arlene had been tenderly cared for at Mount Ogden Rehabilitation Center for nearly a year, by her special nurse's Natalie, Darin, Tory and the other nursing staff.
Arlene was born on the 25th 0f June 1942, in Logan, Cache County, Utah to Truman Wesley and Selma Swenson Nilson. She later married Carl Hancock and they had three beautiful children, Robert Carl, Georgia, and Maria. A handsome fourth child, Johnny, came through her subsequent marriage to Charles Hansen.
Arlene was preceded in death by her parents, Truman Wesley and Selma Swenson Nilson, her husband Carl Hancock, a grandson Bobby and a granddaughter Angelea. Surviving siblings are D. Wesley Nilson (Peggy), Wendell T. Nilson (Barbara), and Beverly Nadene Nilson; her four children; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 1 pm Monday, Dec. 21, 2020 at Myers Ogden Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd. with a viewing prior from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. The service will be live streamed, to watch go to Arlene's obituary on Myers website www.myers-mortuary.com, where condolences may also be sent to the family.