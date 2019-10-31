Arlene Kimiye Reeder

December 8, 1940 ~ October 21, 2019
Arlene Reeder, 78, passed away on October 21, 2019. She was born December 8, 1940, in Brigham City, Utah to Noble Edward Tsushima and Jane Tomiko Yamasaki. She graduated from Box Elder High School in 1959.
Arlene married Merrell W. Reeder on June 22, 1961, in Malad, Idaho.
She worked many jobs including running a Pizza Shack in Germany, managed a gas station in Corrine and Perry, UT, worked at the Dry Cleaners in Brigham City, in a warehouse at Associated Foods and was a door greeter for Sam's Club in Layton.
She enjoyed quilting, crocheting, cross-stitching, and cooking for family and friends. She also enjoyed watching tennis, the Jazz and KC Chiefs.
Arlene was preceded in death by her parents and her husband of 47 years. She is survived by her children Timothy T. Reeder, Jackie Lynn Reeder, Jessica Reeder; siblings, Timothy Toichi Tsushima, Miyo Calabro, Gary Tsushima, Janice Peck, and Jack Tsushima and nine grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Farr West 5th Ward, 2565 W. 3300 N., Farr West on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at 11 a.m. Graveside services will be held at Ben Lomond Cemetery, North Ogden, UT at 12:30 p.m.
The family would like to thank Bristol Hospice, George E. Wahlen Veterans Home and The Terrace at Mt. Ogden for assisting in her care.
Arrangements entrusted to Myers Ogden Mortuary.
