Arlene (Till) Ebersole Shiffer "Nana"
February 21, 1926 - July 23, 2021
Layton - Arlene (Till) Shiffer passed away peacefully July 23, 2021, at Country Pines Assisted Living, in Clinton, Utah. Till was born the 21st of February 1926 in Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania to Tillman M. and Elizabeth O. Ebersole. She married Robert S. Shiffer on the 30th of November 1947, in the Church of God, Elizabethtown, PA. Till was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She worked as a secretary, then as a data processor at the IRS in Ogden, Utah, and in later years, as a volunteer. She truly enjoyed her life and especially her time spent as a volunteer at Davis Hospital. Her favorite past-time activities included bowling, square dancing, golfing, reading and participating in the many activities of her church. She was an active member of the Clearfield Community Church in Clearfield, Utah. Till was predeceased in death by her parents, one brother, two sisters, her husband Robert "Bob" Shiffer, and her son, Bryan Robert Shiffer. Surviving are her daughter Beth Kasey, daughter-in-law Jill Shiffer, and her four grandchildren: Kimberly Kasey, Alisha Trover, Heather Kasey, and Jacque Ramos. Memorial services will be held at the Clearfield Community Church, details provided by family to follow.