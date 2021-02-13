Arlene Vining
March 1, 1939 - February 9, 2021
Arlene Vining 81, died peacefully February 9, 2021, at the home of her daughter in Syracuse, Kansas. She was born March 1, 1939, to Ona Mortensen and Grant H. Tribe in Oakland, California. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
She grew up in Ogden, Utah where she attended school and enjoyed fun times with friends. She acquired a love for the mountains and all that Mother Nature provides. Enjoyment of nature's beauty was a top priority as she developed a love for fishing, hunting and hiking. Arlene quickly acquired the necessary skills to be a top-ranked accountant and real estate agent during her life. She was a quick learner and self-starter. Her skills were a great asset and she always sought to develop more. In addition, she was great on the piano, ceramics, housekeeping and became a 4-star baker. No one made better pie crust!
No one can match her faithful, loving communication as she faithfully sent Birthday cards and holiday cards to all her family members and friends for more than half a century. Recently, she suffered a broken left collarbone, she still found a way to write in a card even though she was left-handed. And though funds may have been limited, she found a way to sneak in a bonus for someone dear. What a blessing to always be remembered by her.
Arlene was married to Willis Galvez (dec.) and they became parents of Pam Heroux and Christie Albers. They were later divorced. She married Don Evans (dec.) and they had one child, Donnie Evans. That marriage was later dissolved. She enjoyed living in several states but especially loved the mountains in Idaho, Wyoming and Colorado where she met Walt Vining. They were married and moved to Roanoke, Virginia and later to Texas.
Arlene was the sister of six siblings: Lenora Tuttle (dec.) Gearldine Child (Oregon), Leslie Tribe (Nevada) Sharon Naegle (Utah), Mike Tribe (dec.) and Pat Rice (Utah).
She was a mother, grandmother and great and great-great-grandmother to many loved ones. She is survived by three loving children: Pam Heroux (Colo.), Christie Albers (Jamie) Kansas, Donnie Evans (Anne) Montana.
Grandmother to five: Cherise Salas (Colo.), Stephanie Ferrell (Randy) Calif., Billy Powers (Kansas) Sabrina Schwindt (Derek) Missouri and Bradley Evans (dec.). She is also survived by four great-grandchildren: Sean Salas (Colo.) Samantha Vasqez (Christian) Kansas, Sheyenne Salas (Kansas) and Truman Schwindt (Missouri) and one great-great-grandson, Airon Vasquez, Kansas. She is also remembered, loved and survived by countless nieces and nephews. We are blessed and better because of her time with us and we look forward to a day of reunion. She will be buried at a later date in the family plot in the Ogden City Cemetery in Ogden, Utah.