Arletta Allred Lombardo
February 14, 1931 - December 24, 2020
Arletta Allred Lombardo passed away quietly Dec. 24 in Gig Harbor, WA. Born Feb. 14, 1931, in Lovell WY, she had a twin sister Arvella who preceded her in death. Arletta and her husband Frank were married 68 years. They served 3 missions together - as President of Italy Milan Mission 1986-89, church service missionaries in the JS Bldg 1998-2007, and full-time missionaries in Cosenza Italy 2007-09. They resided in Clearfield 42 years before relocating to live near family. Arletta is survived by her husband Frank, children Suzanne Gillman of Gig Harbor, WA and Randall Frank Lombardo of Las Vegas, NV, 5 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. Interment was Dec. 31 in Tahoma National Cemetery, Kent, WA.