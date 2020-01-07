May 28, 1939 ~ January 4, 2020
Armando Benjamin Perea was born May 28, 1939, to Helena Martinez and Belarmino Perea in Pagosa Springs, Colorado. He left this world too soon on January 4, 2020, but not before leaving a lifelong impression on family and friends. Armando had a big heart and gentle soul.
Armando was passionate about football and his family. He was also a great cook. He enlisted in the U.S Military and served in the Vietnam War. While serving in the Vietnam War he received two Purple Hearts for being Wounded in Service. He also received the Bronze Star for Act of Heroism.
Preceded in death by his father Belarmino Perea, his mother Helena Martinez, his sister Stella (Tony Montoya) sister Cedelia Perea (Johnny Martinez) his brother Albert Perea (Pat Perea). Survived by his Brother Alfonso Perea, his two sons, Belarmino and Jerry Perea (Kris), his two daughters Sylvia Illman and Susan Perea (Buzz); his Grandkids Tyson Joe Giordano, Joshua Benjamin, Emanda Elena Maria, Autumn Marie, and Bodhi Lynn Perea, Ryan Perea, Daniel Rayford Garcia, Micheal Williams, Rebecca Toney, Kenneth (BamBam) Illman, Kendall Illman; his great-grandchildren Ayden Ray Ariail, Waylon Lee Palmateer, Kipton Toney and Adelyn Williams.
A viewing will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at Fausett Mortuary, 680 East 100 South, Price, Utah. Funeral services will follow at the same location at 12:00 p.m. Interment will be located at Cliffview Cemetery.
