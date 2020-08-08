Armida Rita Montoya
July 27, 1977 - August 1, 2020
Our loving mother, daughter, sister, friend, Armida Rita Montoya, has passed away. Armida was born on July 27, 1977, to Geraldine Ann Montoya in Ogden, Utah. Armida lived in Ogden with her six brothers and two sisters. She was raised in Ogden and attended high school there. Armida was blessed with two sons, Vincent (Fatty) Raso and Patrick (Pat Pat) Garcia.
Armida had a love for writing and fashion. She was definitely a fashionista! Most of all, the love of her family was what was most important to her. The endless love for her children, sisters and brothers were unsurpassed. She cherished her mother, many aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends. Armida was a friend to all! We will miss her more than words can express.
Armida is preceded in death by her grandparents; Joe and Mary Montoya, brother; Jamie Diosdado Trujillo, cousins; Aurelia, JJ, Gary, and Larry. She is survived by her mother; Dina Montoya, brothers; Jose and Felicia Aguilera, Noel and Kandi Montoya, Jr. and Roxy Solorio, Edward and Vero Solorio, Ernesto and Aurora Diosdado Trujillo, Elias Solorio, sisters; Ester David Garcia, Maria and Allisha Aguilera and her many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Services will be held on Monday, August 10, 2020, from 7:00 pm-9:00 pm at Provident Funeral Home. 3800 Washington Blvd. Ogden, UT 84403.
The family wishes to express their gratitude and appreciation to all those that helped and sent all the love. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts!