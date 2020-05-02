Arnell Judd Mikesell

May 15, 1936 ~ April 27, 2020
Our loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, Arnell J. Mikesell, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020, with her loving family present.
Mom was born May 15, 1936, in Oakley, Idaho to Arnold Benjamin and Marie Fern Millard Judd.
Mom graduated from Davis High School. Mom married the love of her life Darrell E. Mikesell January 14, 1956, in Layton, Utah. The marriage was later sealed in the Salt Lake Temple.
Mom loved sharing her testimony of the gospel of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served many callings in the church including a mission with Dad in the Liberty Park ward.
Mom enjoyed spending time with her family including game night, get-togethers with family and friends coming to visit. Mom was an avid Utah Jazz fan and her favorite football team was the Tennessee Titans. Mom loved fishing with her husband, watching Hallmark, old westerns and musical movies. Mom loved sewing, quilting, embroidering and puzzle books. Mom loved to take senior citizens to dinner and was a caregiver to many that needed her.
Surviving are five children, Bobbi (Leon) Medina, Stan (Vicky) Mikesell, Betsy Garr, Mary Ann (Phil) Rock, Arnold (Shauna) Mikesell, 16 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren with two on the way and three great-great-grandchildren. Also, surviving are one sister, LeaMae Johnson and one brother, Arnold Leland Judd.
Mom was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Darrell; son, Kevin Mikesell; daughter, Loretta (Roger) Webber; granddaughter, Sindale Barney; sisters, Donna Hunt, Ludean Jensen and Caryl Robinson/Borges.
We would like to thank the West Porterville ward family for all their support and friendship.
Interment with family services will be held at the Porterville cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: