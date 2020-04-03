Arnold (Arnie) Dale Peart

October 15, 1932 ~ March 31, 20 20
Arnie passed away peacefully on the morning of March 31, 2020, at the age of 87 after a long battle with Multiple Myeloma.
Arnie leaves behind his amazing and loving wife Noreen, sons Jeff, John, Ron, daughters Karleen, Karen and sisters Merna, Irene and Carol, as well as many grandkids and great-grandkids.
Arnie was born in Pocatello Idaho in 1932. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert & Lila Peart, sisters Betty, Dorothy, Margaret, and brothers Dean, Charles, William, and Robert.
He was greatly admired for his service to his country, Arnie was a retired Air Force - Air Traffic Controller, serving 21 years in multiple locations in North America, He retired at Hill Air Force Base, he had many accolades in his career and received the Air Force Commendation Medal for his meritorious service from the Secretary of the Air Force in 1974
Arnie was an avid sports enthusiast and a great athlete; he was an impressive fastpitch pitcher on the Air Force Team. He also loved coaching his Arnie's Angels Softball team. His ultimate passion was fishing, he was an expert. Arnie loved to play tennis as well.
Arnie will be missed by his large and loving family.
A family celebration of his life will be planned in the future.