Arthur Angelilli, 98, passed away March 3, 2020. Arrangements entrusted to Aaron's Mortuary of Ogden.
Fremont High takes on Layton High in the 6A boys basketball state tournament semifinals on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at the Jon M. Huntsman Center at the University of Utah.
