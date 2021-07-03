Arthur Jackson Johnson
Arthur Jackson Johnson, beloved husband, grandfather, great grandfather and great adventurer passed away on June 28, 2021, in Ogden Utah at the George Whalen Veteran's Home. He was 92. Arthur was born on October 12, 1928 in Salt Lake City, Utah.
His father passed away before Arthur was born and his mother was unable to support him as it was the beginning of the Depression. He was adopted when he was one year old by Arvid and Sophia Johnson, immigrants from Finland. He grew up on a small ranch outside of Milford, Utah where Arthur became an avid adventurer-a characteristic that would follow him throughout his life.
Speaking only broken English, Arthur entered the first grade as the youngest person in his class. He excelled in sports, academics, and drama and graduated as Valedictorian. He was also a great outdoorsman, avid archer, fisherman, hunter, and a lover of animals, horses, and outdoor life.
He joined the Air Force at age 17 and excelled in electronics. In the Air Force, he was trained as a weather-radar electronic equipment specialist and was assigned to the Caribbean Air Command at Panama CZ. He became a traveling technician, repairing equipment and troubleshooting problems in the many remote weather detachments that the U.S. Air Force operated in North, Central, and South America, the Caribbean, and the West Indies as well as other Air force initiatives. He also oversaw the weather testing for the Nevada nuclear tests in the early 1950's.
After his honorable discharge from the USAF in September of 1953, he attended the University of Utah and was later employed as an electronic equipment repair technician at Hill Air Force Base. At the pinnacle of his civil service career, he became instrumental in the development of the Utah Test Range and in plans and programming for many Air Force long-range tactical systems. He received several service awards, including the Civil Service Meritorious Award for his work in the West Test Range. Upon his retirement from civil service, he worked for Deseret Management Corporation.
While still on active duty, Arthur married Bonnie Jane Lund also of Milford, Utah on June 13, 1953. Art and Bonnie happily celebrated their 68th Anniversary together. From this union came six children who loved their parents.
Being convinced of the truthfulness of the gospel as a young father, Arthur joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and was true to his testimony of Christ, to whom he was true to the end. He served in many positions in the Church but treasured most his leadership and association with the boy scouts and young men. Following retirement, Arthur and Bonnie served a Church proselyting mission to Costa Rica where they truly came to love the people. Afterwards, they served as ordinance workers in the Bountiful Temple, which experience they cherished for many years.
Arthur is survived by his wife Bonnie; six children: Deborah (Ed), Diana, Robert (Dianne), Michael (Shelly), Alecia (Tony), and Stacie; 17 grandchildren; and 19 great grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd., Layton, Utah. Friends may visit with family Tuesday July 6 from 6 to 8 p.m. and Wednesday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary.
Interment, Kaysville City Cemetery
