Arthur Lewis Brunell, 81, passed away December 6, 2019. He was born in Wardsboro, VT., on August 27, 1938. He was the son of Beatrice Lackey Brunell Wintle and William Brunell Jr. He was married, August 17, 1960, to Judith Shippa Brunell in Northfield, MA.
He graduated from Brattleboro High School in Vt. He enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, he served 11 years. He was employed by the American Paper Company, Northern Utah Glass Company and a partner in Vulcan Storm Windows. He moved back to MA., where he was a self-employed contractor. He returned to Utah in 1992, where he worked for Stock Lumber Company for many years.
He was a cub scout leader. He coached some teams with Western Boys Baseball Association and President of the Football League. He enjoyed opera and country music, wood working and carpentry.
He is survived by his wife, of Washington Terrace; three sons: Mark Brunell of Kearns, UT; Scott (Shawna) Brunell of El Granada, CA; Dan (Alicia) Brunell of Washington Terrace UT; nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. A brother, Maurice (Barbara) of Ogden, UT;, a sister, Martha Ann (Norman) La Moria of Newfane VT; a brother Roland Brunell of Myrtle Beach, SC; a sister, Rosalind (Charles) Rucci of Greenfield, MA; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Provident Funeral Home, 3800 S. Washington Blvd., Ogden, UT.
