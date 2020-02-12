November 10, 1947 ~ February 4, 2020
Arthur Millward ^Mick^ Liscomb Jr., loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother lived a big life and passed away quietly on February 4, 2020. He was born November 10, 1947 in Provo, UT to Mary Agnes Davis and Arthur Millward Liscomb.
He is survived by his wife Kohnie Hamilton; siblings Brian Liscomb, Liz Labrum, and Debbie Smith; children Michaeline (Norman) Fletcher, Nathan Liscomb, Jennifer (Wes) Horton, Trent (Theresa) Liscomb, Adam (Amy) Liscomb; step-children Sandra Bedke, Marsha (Layne) Mason; grandchildren (23); and great-grandchildren (4). He is preceded in death by his mother Mary Agnes Davis; father Arthur Millward Liscomb; sister Connie Liscomb; and stepchildren Gordon (Christy) Bedke.
He graduated from Pleasant Grove High School and later went on to receive a bachelor's degree from Weber State University and a Master's degree in Logistics from Embry Riddle Aeronautical University. He was a master carpenter and a Senior Analyst at HAFB. He was a Marine and served in Vietnam for the United States of America. He loved our country and had a great respect for the men and women that served to protect it.
He married Tamara Codgill and had five rambunctious children. They shared many joyful and adventurous years together.
He later married Kohnie Hamilton on June 27, 2013, and had a wonderful marriage. He enjoyed serving three missions for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, two of which he served with his wife where he developed a deep love for the Lord. They enjoyed traveling, serving and spending time together. They built many cherished friendships.
He had a love for life and adventure. He was always smiling and quick to make friends with everyone he met. Rarely a week went by without him cheering on his favorite sports teams, especially football teams. He always enjoyed sports, particular football. He was the starting quarterback for Weber State College. He took to flying and building model airplanes and thoroughly enjoyed spending time amongst his friends.
If you were to ask him what he was most proud of he would say his children and that his greatest treasures were his grandchildren. We are proud of him and ever grateful that he is our father and husband. He will be missed and remembered for the fun and loving man he was.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, February 14, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Riverbend Ward, 220 East 8670 South, Sandy, UT 84070. Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, February 13, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 S. Redwood Rd, Taylorsville, UT 84123 and Friday, February 14, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at the church. Following the funeral, interment will be at Utah Veterans Cemetery & Memorial Park, 17111 1700 W, Bluffdale, UT 84065. Condolences may be shared at: