Arthur Naisbitt Webb
July 16, 1927 ~ June 29, 2021
Arthur Naisbitt Webb, 93, passed away on June 29, 2021, at his home in Ogden. He was born on July 16, 1927 to Elizabeth Hester and Arthur Price Webb in Ogden, Utah.
Art graduated from Utah State in 1950.
He married Mary Elaine Shurtleff in the Salt Lake Temple August 12, 1947.
Art joined the U.S. Navy right after high school and served on a carrier at the end of WWII. He joined the Reserves and retired as a Lieutenant Commander in 1987.
He worked 47 years for the State of California Water Rights Division as an engineer and field investigator, where he became well known for being emcee of all retirement programs, writing special (humorous) poems for everyone who retired.
During his high school years, he was part of a big band that played at the White City Ballroom from time to time. He put away his trumpet but continued to play piano throughout his life.
During those same years, he met and married his beloved Elaine. He considered his greatest achievement in life to be his family - he will be sorely missed.
Art is survived by his daughters Christine Cunningham and Kathy Gardiner, and a brother Ed Radabaugh, seven grandchildren, thirty great grandchildren, and two great great grandchildren.
Art is preceded in death by his beloved wife Elaine after 68 years of marriage.
A viewing will be held Thursday, July 8, 2021, from 9:30 -10:30 a.m. followed by a Graveside Service at 11:00 a.m. at Leavitt's Mortuary & Aultorest Memorial Park 836 36th street, Ogden, Utah 84403.
