January 28, 1939 ~^ March 22, 2020
On March 22, 2020, Arthur Nehls said goodbye to his soul mate, best friend, and the love of his life, Jo Jo. They were married for 36 years.
Arthur was born in 1939, in Oak Harbor, Ohio, to Arthur and Virgil Nehls. In 1958, Arthur joined the United States Air Force and dedicated eight years of loyal service to his country.
Upon leaving the Air Force, Arthur decided to make Utah his home. He loved to laugh, and always had a smile on his face. Arthur was always willing to help those in need, and he prided himself on being the first to offer a helping hand. His love for life and family will be greatly missed by all that knew him.
Arthur is survived by his wife Johnene (Jo), seven children: Theresa, Patty, Kathy, Loretta, Natalie (Jessie) House, Janel (Chris) Barnett, Travis (Julie) Cevering. He also was blessed with twenty grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund account has been established at Wasatch Peaks Credit Union for Arthur Nehls.
Due to the COVID-19 Virus, A private viewing will be held for the family on Monday, March 30, 2020.
The viewing will be followed by a graveside service, with full military honors, at the Brigham City Cemetery at 2:00 P.M. The cemetery is located at 300 East 300 South, Brigham City, Utah.
