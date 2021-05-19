March 8, 1952 — May 17, 2021
Our beloved father, Arturo Romero, passed away, at the age of 69, May 17, 2021 due to complications from a stroke. He was born on March 8, 1952 to Pedro and Elvera Sanchez Romero in Ogden, UT.
Art married Judy Martinez on July 3, 1982. They raised their two daughters in Layton, UT, where they spent 42 years before moving to West Haven the last two years of his life. Taking care of his family and making sure he did everything he could for them was always his top priority.
Art worked for the Union Pacific Railroad for 36 years and also owned and operated Mim's Bar & Grill with his wife for 16 years. He took great pride in his work and taught his daughters a strong work ethic by his daily example. He raised his girls to be strong, independent women. To say he was a hard worker is an understatement; he worked hard every day of his life before suffering from the stroke in late 2017. He spent hours upon hours on weekends working on his yard, making sure it was in tip-top shape. He loved decorating the yard for the holidays, with Halloween and Christmas being his favorite.
He had many friends and family members that cared for him dearly. Yes, he was grumpy and stubborn more often than not, but very likeable at the same time. He was honest and spoke his mind without hesitation.
Art enjoyed watching his grandson play baseball and didn't miss any games before he got ill. He adored his grandchildren and was very proud of each one of them. The holidays and family gatherings will not be the same without his dancing, loud trash-talking, and making everyone laugh. Chicago Bulls was his favorite team, but by far Michael Jordan was his all-time favorite player and would often mimic his signature poses.
Dad we already miss you so much, but we are at peace knowing you are no longer suffering. No one can take your place; you were truly one of a kind.
Art is survived by his wife, Judy Romero; daughters, Joni Garcia and Gina Romero Bott (Paul Mestas); his grandchildren, Mya Garcia, Sadie Garcia, and Jayden Bott; siblings: Elia Ramirez, Raul (Cheryl) Romero, Elsa (Antonio) Chavez, Pedro (Juana) Romero Jr., and Leandro (Dina) Romero.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two older brothers, Esteban and Conrad Romero.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 21, 2021 at 1 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 514 24th Street, Ogden. Friends may visit with family on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, 1718 Combe Rd
Condolences may also be shared at www.lindquistmortuary.com