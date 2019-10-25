Arvid Richard Swift

April 29, 1939 ~ October, 22 2019
Arvid Swift, 80, passed away on October 22, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. To his friends, he was better known as "Arv". He was born in Ogden, Utah to Florence and Thomas Swift. Arvid grew up in the Taylor area and graduated from Weber High School in 1957, after which he served in the U.S. Marine Corps. On November 15, 1963, he was sealed to Sherlene Allen in the Salt Lake City Temple. Arvid is survived by his wife, their four children, 12 grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. He was the owner of Swift Plastering. Arvid enjoyed photography, genealogy, history, painting, hunting, fishing, and reading. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 28, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Taylor 3rd Ward Chapel, 2200 S 4300 W, Ogden, Utah. Friends may visit with family on Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd and on Monday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment, Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd.
