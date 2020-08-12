Athleen Johnson Moss
1948 ~ 2020
Athleen Johnson Moss was born July 11, 1948 and was called home to a loving Heavenly Father on August 7, 2020. She succumbed to pancreatic cancer, passing away peacefully at her home in Layton, Utah. Our precious wife, mother and grandmother left the devoted arms of her husband and children only to have a beautiful reunion with family who have gone on before.
Athleen is the second daughter of Ralph Grange Johnson, Jr. and Athleen Foulger Johnson. Along with her siblings, Darrell (Judy), Dianne (Dennis), Ralph Grange III (Gail), LeGrand (Len), and the late Michael (Connie & Amos Merrill). Athleen grew up in Clearfield, Utah and graduated from Clearfield High School in 1966. She attended BYU where she met her eternal companion William R. Moss. They were sealed in the Salt Lake Temple on August 23, 1967. They settled in Layton, Utah and raised six wonderful children.
Athleen filled her life with many hours of service to her husband, children, family, and friends. She was proficient in organizational and homemaking skills, with a talent of creating homemade decorations, crocheting, needlework, baking and holiday treats for her family, friends, and neighbors to enjoy. She loved to travel and enjoyed the beauty of the Earth including Europe, Egypt, Jerusalem, and multiple different historical sites within the U.S., including church historical sites and visits to family throughout the years. Music and the Arts have always been a part of her life. She loved to play the hymns on the piano and organ. She sang in multiple choirs from her youth to adulthood and attended many seasons of the Opera, Musical Theatre, and the Shakespearian Festival with her sweetheart Bill.
Athleen was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and was a living testimony of her Savior, Jesus Christ and emulated Him throughout her life. She taught the principles of the gospel to her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren by the example she set and the lessons she taught. She served in many callings including: Visiting/Home teacher, piano and organist, a variety of ward and stake positions in the Primary, Young Women's, and Relief Society. She had the opportunity to serve as a temple worker in the Ogden, Utah Temple and served a three-year mission in the Mexico, Mexico City South Mission with her husband. Most recently she served alongside her husband as the scribe for patriarchal blessings. She had a Christ-like love for all and had a meaningful impact on the lives she touched.
One of Athleen's greatest joys was spending time with her family. She spent many hours planning yearly events with her children and grandchildren including extended family home evenings, holiday celebrations, vacations, birthdays, sleepovers, dinner dates, and grandchildren's special events. She was dedicated to her husband Bill. She loved her children: Tamara (Douglas) Roberts, Jeni (Robert) Ringler, Amy (Jared) Montoya, Stacy (V. Wade) Henderson, Jeanette (Don) White, and William Neal (Kaye) Moss, and adored her 34 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother, a brother-in-law, two grandchildren, and a great-granddaughter.
We welcome all those who wish to honor and celebrate Athleen's life. There will be only one public viewing. It will be held on Thursday, August 13, 2020, from 5 to 8 p.m.at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd., Layton, Utah. Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Layton Utah West Stake Center, 1715 W. 1600 N., Layton, Utah. The family prayer will be given 30 minutes before the service begins. The interment and dedication of the grave will take place at Lindquist's Memorial Park at Layton, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd. Layton, Utah immediately following the services.
We are aware of the COVID-19 concerns and guidelines. Please observe social distancing and wear a mask. Also, for those who may not be able to attend due to COVID-19 or travel restrictions, there will be a live stream broadcast at https://bit.ly/MossFuneral. Anyone can view the funeral services on a later date at www.lindquistmortuary.com.
We wish to express our heartfelt appreciation to Craig McMillan and the Lindquist's Mortuary Staff for their kindness and excellent service on behalf of Athleen and her family. We thank the Huntsman Cancer Institute and the CNS Hospice Services that took great care of Athleen. We are grateful for the Relief Society, Young Women, and Primary Children of the Layton Greenleaf ward for all they have done to make this journey easier. We also thank the many friends and family who have reached out to help while Athleen spent her remaining days at home with her loving husband and caregiver Bill.
