Athlene Green McFarland Greenwell
1923 ~ 2021
Our loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend left this world peacefully with family by her side. Athlene was born in 1923 in Ogden, Utah to loving parents, Lawrence Albert, and Margaret Jardine Green. She was the youngest of three children. Mom attended schools in Weber County, graduating from Weber High School and Seminary in 1940.
Mom met her husband to be when she was in 7th grade. A couple of boys came out of the school, and one told the other, "I'm going to marry her." Mom married that boy, Dean L. McFarland in 1942 in Preston, Idaho. After several years of military life, they settled down and made West Weber their home where they raised two sons. While the boys were growing up, the family enjoyed many camping, fishing, and hunting trips in Utah, Idaho, and Montana. Dad passed away in 1979, their marriage was later solemnized in the Ogden Temple.
In 1983 mom married Lewis H. Greenwell. For several years they enjoyed traveling and bowling together. Mom even took golf lessons so they could do that together. Lewis passed away in 2000.
Athlene was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and held many callings over the years including organist, Primary, Sunday School, Mutual and visiting teacher. She served several years on the Primary Stake Board and was secretary for the Relief Society.
Mom loved being active and involved. She bowled on several leagues for over 30 years, and even became a Girl Scout Brownie leader in her 60's. She loved to go camping with family and would be "ready to go" at a moment's notice for outings or just a trip to the store. Mom was loved by many, and many were loved by her.
Athlene is survived by her sons, Dennis D. and wife Char McFarland of Huntsville and Ronald L and wife Karen McFarland of West Weber; 5 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; and two stepchildren, seven step-grandchildren, and five step-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dean; husband Lewis; parents, brother, Clifton Green and sister, Bernice Gomm.
The family would like to thank the staff at Lotus Park Assisted Living, Symbii Home Health and Hospice, and Dr. Tricia Ferrin and staff for the tender care, love, and compassion they gave to mom. She will be greatly missed by many.
A family funeral service and visitation will be held on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at the West Weber Church. Interment, West Weber Cemetery.
Condolences may also be shared at www.lindquistmortuary.com