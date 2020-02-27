June 8, 1936 ~ February 21, 2020
Our dear mom Audrey Eileen Belnap Hobson was born June 8, 1936 in Ogden, Utah to George Ellis and Mabel Hall Belnap. She was the eleventh of twelve children and the first child to be born in a hospital.
She married Stanley James Patterson on August 20, 1954, in the Salt Lake Temple and they had three children together: Brett and Bart (named after the Maverick television series) and then Brenda to complete the three B's.
The family started in Ogden Utah and then moved to Idaho, living in Grace, Challis and Heyburn. They later divorced in 1988. Fortunately, mom found the love of a good man later in life and married Jesse Vaughn Hobson on July 5, 2003.They were together until his death in 2012.
Mom grew up in Hooper, Utah on the family farm. She grew up doing dishes, riding horses, singing and her brothers even taught her to fight. She fell from a horse and broke her wrist, but later overcame her fear and at 16 years old was selected as second attendant in the Hooper Tomato Days Rodeo Queen contest. She loved music and speech. At Weber High School, she was a cheerleader, played the violin, and sang in choir. She often sang with her brother Gary. She was named Homecoming Queen and Typical Graduate.
After marriage, mom started work as a bookkeeper to help put husband Stanley through school, and later began work in the schools in various capacities. In 1975 she returned to school at then Weber State College, and graduated in 1978 with a bachelors in elementary education and a minor in media. Thereafter, she continued to work in the schools as a teacher and media specialist for 26 years, positively impacting the lives of thousands of children through her work.
Survivors include her children, Brett (Susan) Patterson, Idaho Falls, ID; Bart Patterson, Las Vegas, NV; Brenda (Steve) Williams, Boise, ID; brother LaGrande (Beverly) Belnap, Hooper, UT; sisters in law Sherill Lowe, St. George, UT and Carolyn (Joe) Thornley, Bertram, TX; brother in law Craig (Carol) Patterson, West Point, UT; her stepchildren, Paul (Jolene) Hobson, Mark Hobson, Jeana (Jim) McBride, Kathy (Bill) McElhannon , Beverly (Gordon) White, Barry (Marnae) Hobson, Heather (Brad) Staker and Jared (Candace) Hobson as well as the many wonderful grandchildren and great grandchildren that she loved seeing and talking about.
Mom was preceded in death by her husband, Vaughn Hobson, father, George Ellis Belnap, mother, Mable Hill Hall Belnap; brothers, Lowell, Veloy, Linden, Gary, Frances (Bud) Belnap, and Dar Belnap; and sisters, Thora French, Elma Ross, Vola McDonald, and Iola Murray; father in law and mother in law James H. (Kathryn) Patterson and brother in law Don Lowe.
Funeral services will be held, appropriately we think, on leap year, Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Lindquist's Mortuary, 3333 West 5600 South, Roy, UT. There will be a visitation with family at the same location on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.