Audrey Joan Grau Negley
January 2, 1934 ~ July 4, 2021
Audrey was born and raised in Pennsylvania. She married Charles Frederick (Fred) Negley on June 25, 1955, they lived in several states raising their family in Nebraska before finally settling in Utah. She had six children, 14 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
She was employed at IRS as a tax examiner where she retired after 10 years.
She loved to sew, do crafts, playing bingo, taking trips, and most of all feeding the birds and working on her numerous flower beds. She always had beautiful flowers and took great pride in taking care of them.
She is survived by her children; Bruce A. (Leslie) Negley, Fremont, NE, Terry K. Negley, Papillion, NE, Randy L. Negley, Omaha, NE, Todd Negley, Omaha, NE., Pamela J. Negley, Bennington, NE, Yvonne L. (Robert) Morain, Syracuse, UT, brother John B. Grau, Valencia, PA, sisters; Janet (Harold) Gratzer, St. Louis, MO., Carol Sue Grau, Pennsylvania, 13 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents John A. and Edna Schultz Grau, sister Shirley, brother Dennis, husband Fred Negley and granddaughter Morgan Negley.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd., Layton, Utah. Friends may visit with family Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the mortuary.
Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Park at Layton.
Services will be live-streamed and may be viewed at www.lindquistmortuary.com and scrolling to the bottom of Audrey's obituary page.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.