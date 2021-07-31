Audrey V. Zocco
April 16, 1933 ~ July 2, 2021
Audrey was born April 16, 1933 in Trenton, NJ to Beatrice (Beauchamp) and Victor A. Lesquier. She grew up in Livingston Manor, NY and in Roscoe, NY. Audrey met her husband, George, at a local dance in New Jersey in September of 1952. George sweet talked her into marrying him, they eloped and were married in Maryland on June 25, 1953.
Audrey and George enjoyed an adventure filled 65 years together. They started their family in a 25ft trailer in Alaska, lived in many different places, and had fond memories of their time stationed at Bentwaters Air Force Base in England. While there, they lived in a cottage in Thorpeness, on a pig farm for a summer with kind friends, and in base housing, the pig farm being the highlight! Audrey's brother, Vic, was stationed there, too, and it was great to have the time together with family. While George was often shipped overseas on assignment for many months to over a year at times, Audrey kept the home, raised their children, and effortlessly coordinated family moves during reassignments. Audrey was often employed full-time, held many volunteer positions in the service of families, and retired from Hill Air Force Base.
Audrey was the life of any party and could make a friend anywhere. One always felt special when they were with Audrey. Family meant everything to her. She loved her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was a pistol, full of spunk and adventure - and loved go-cart racing! Audrey was a master at puzzles, loved to go camping and waterskiing, and loved to sing. Being active and busy was just who she was. When you came to visit, warm hugs, double-stuffed Oreos, and Werther's were always given. If you were lucky, you may just happen in when she made her amazing spaghetti sauce recipe!
Audrey suffered from dementia in her last few years of life. She was a hoot and took it in stride. Audrey died July 2, 2021 in Mesquite, NV at age 88. Audrey is survived by her siblings, Beatrice, Victor, and Patricia; her children, Catherine Zocco DeCaria and Tom (Cari) Zocco; her grandchildren, Domenick (Elizabeth) DeCaria, Kristi (Grant) DeCaria-Poliquin, Nick (Rebecca) Zocco, Adam Zocco, and Matt (Lauren) Zocco; her great-grandchildren, Gabe, Noah, Wells, and Valerie. Audrey was preceded in death by her parents and by her husband, George.
A graveside service will be held on August 4, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Memorial Park at Layton, 1867 N. Fairfield Rd., Layton, Utah. Services entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Dementia research.
Audrey, we love you and miss you. And in your words, "Honey, give 'em hell" - revel in your new adventures! "Love you, baby."
May she rest in peace.
