Avelina Marie Delgado Aviles
1931 - 2021
Our loving and adored mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great grandmother, Avelina Marie Delgado Aviles, 89, passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her family and reunited with her husband on July 18, 2021, in Ogden, Utah. She was born on July 19, 1931 in Ogden, Utah a daughter of Manuel De Jesus Delgado and Engracia Mata Delgado.
Avelina was a lifelong member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. She had great love for her Savior and a loving generous heart for those in need. After graduating from Ogden High School in 1949, she worked at Hill Air Force Base where she met her loving husband, Manuel Aviles. They were married on June 4, 1954, in Las Vegas. She was employed at the IRS for 32 years, retiring in 1996.
Avelina was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and a friend too all. She loved to travel with her husband to golf events and visit family in California. She was very proud of her two sons and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as grandma. She had a vivacious personality and always made people around her laugh. She made friends everywhere she went and was not afraid to express her feelings or her mind.
Her interests were reading, puzzles, shopping, lunch dates, and watching her favorite daytime stories. She had an uncanny ability to find happiness in her daily activities of cleaning house and taking care of her family.
Avelina is survived by her two sons Manuel Paul Aviles (Maranda) and Martin (Leslie) Aviles; five grandchildren Eric, Melissa, Braxton, Josie and Leah; four great grandchildren Marissa, Savon, Preston and Petronilla; 1 great-great-grandchild Avelina "Totee"; 3 siblings Antonia Grimaldo, Ralph Delgado, Joseph Delgado, and Grace Prieto.
Avelina was preceded in death by her parents; husband; five siblings Aurora McCubbin, Esther Hernandez, Frank Delgado, Julia Fraga, Phillip Delgado; daughter-in-law Maryann Aviles and granddaughter Amy Aviles.
The family would like to thank Wasatch hospice and the Doctors and Nurses at Utah Hematology Oncology, for their care and support. Avelina made many friendships there, which she cherished.
Rosary service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 23, 2021 at Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd., Ogden, UT with a time to visit family prior from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Inurnment at Evergreen Memorial Park, 100 Monroe Blvd., Ogden, UT.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.myers-mortuary.com