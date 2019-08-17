September 20, 2004 ~ August 12, 2019
Ayva Mae Sparrow, 14, of Farr West, UT passed away on August 12, 2019, at Glacier National Park. She was born on September 20, 2004, in Ogden UT.
A lot of people say you wouldn't be best friends with your daughter. But Ayva was the type of daughter you could be best friends with. Ayva was truly one of the greatest people we have ever known. As our daughter, she never had to be disciplined because she never did anything wrong. If we had a job that needed to be done, we would ask Ayva because she always did her best.
Ayva could talk with her Mom and her sister Ashtyn for hours about anything. They would talk about the Jr. High drama (that she couldn't stand), her desire to go to college and become an anesthesiologist, and how she wanted to travel the world. Her dream was to live on a big piece of land with cats, dogs and alpacas. She loved all animals, but she especially loved her fat, grumpy cat named Daisy. She also loved her other two cats Obi and Chunky, and her dog Chloe. Ayva had a joy for running as well, and one of her favorite things to do was to go running with her Mom. She was on the Wahlquist track team and improved her time with every race. Her goal was to run a half marathon this year. Ayva loved school as much as any ninth grader could. She was excited to start 9th grade and begin her journey to college. She loved being the TA for the foods class and was going to take AP History. She had so many friends and although she didn't like the drama, she loved being a friend to everyone at school. She was also very active with her Young Women's group at church. She loved and respected her church leaders, and her testimony of Jesus Christ was always so strong. She was an amazing example to her parents and family.
Ayva's most favorite thing to do was to travel with her family and do new things. She has been to Disneyland, swam with dolphins, been on horseback to the top of the Tetons, whitewater rafted the Snake and Colorado River, and biked along the Grand Canyon rim and the Golden Gate Bridge. She has fed giraffes, penguins, and stingrays. She hiked (most) of Angels Landing, swam in the freezing water of Calf Creek Falls, and conquered the slot canyons Spooky and Peak-a-boo. She loved to fish with her family, especially at Fish Lake. She would even bait her own hook. Her goal was to be a world traveler, and she got her passport this year to begin to live her dream.
On the day Ayva died, she was fulfilling one of her dreams. She was able to cross the USA/Canada border and go into the town of Waterton. While there she hiked to Bertha Falls, and took a scenic boat ride into Glacier National Park. She enjoyed a little shopping and a nice family dinner at a local cafe. She inspired an impromptu dance party in the parking lot of one of the nature trails, and we are sure people thought it was a little crazy (but Ayva loved to be a little crazy). As we rode back to our campsite, taking the "Going to the Sun" road, a rockslide came out of nowhere and crushed our truck. Ayva was taken without any fear and without any pain. She was with her family doing what she loved the most. She knew she was loved.
Ayva Mae, you will always be a part of us. We will try to be more like you. We will miss your gorgeous face, your amazing smile, and your crazy beautiful eyelashes. We love you forever "Missy Moo."
Ayva is survived by her parents Amanda Mae (Martin) Sparrow and Cory Dax Sparrow, her older brother Aiden Dax Sparrow and little sister Ashtyn Lin Sparrow, all of Farr West. Her grandparents Bob and Julie Martin of Clinton, and Curt and Linda Sparrow of Smithfield. She has so many amazing Aunts, Uncles, and cousins of whom she loved dearly and with all of her heart. Our family would like to thank the community and neighbors for the outpouring of support and prayers on Ayva's behalf. We would also like to thank the National Park Service for their support, those who took care of us at Black Feet and Kalispell Hospitals, and a special thanks to the Poppert/Reed family, and all of the angels whose names we can't remember or will never know who took care of our family in our time of need. We would also like to extend our gratitude to Myers Mortuary for their loving care.
Funeral services will be at the Farr West Poplar Stake Center, located at 1745 N 2300 W Farr West, Utah at 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 19, 2019. A viewing will be held Sunday, August 18th between 6-8:00 PM at the same location. Interment will be at the Evergreen Memorial Park, 100 Monroe Blvd., Ogden UT.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: