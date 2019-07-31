B. Patricia Hankins

October 9, 1937 ~ July 25, 2019
Beatrice Patricia Alleman Hankins, 81, passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at her home.
Pat was born on October 9, 1937, in Jackson Hole, Wyoming a daughter of Norval Whipple Alleman and Beatrice Easton Alleman.
She attended Kemmerer Jr. High and High School and Pocatello High School.
Pat married Wesley "Lynn" Hankins on March 24, 1956, in Pocatello, Idaho.
She loved spending time with family, grandchildren, Facebook, facetime, cooking, baking, reading board games most of all she loved and missed her husband.
Surviving are her sons: Danny L. Hankins; Steven M. (Mary) Hankins; Christopher S. Hankins; three grandchildren: Taylor, Jenalyn and Michael Hankins and brother William, "Bill" Alleman.
Preceded by her parents and husband.
Funeral services will be Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Myers Mortuary Chapel, 205 S. 100 E., Brigham City, UT.
A viewing will be Tuesday, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Mortuary.
Interment will be in the Utah Veterans Memorial Park next to Lynn.
