June 6, 1939 ~ June 16, 2019
FARR WEST ? Barbara A. Black, 80, passed away June 16, 2019, at her home.
She was born June 6, 1939, the daughter of Arthur L. and Laura Washburn Robert in Utica, New York.
Barbara married Marlow Jay Black on April 23, 1960, in Utica, New York.
She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Surviving are her husband, Jay, children, John F., Stephen A., Cynthia L., Jay O., Kathrine M., and seven grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held Thursday, June 20, 2019, at 11 a.m. Lindquist's Memorial Park at Layton, 1867 No. Fairfield Road. Friends may visit family Thursday, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.
