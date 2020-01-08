October 12, 1939 ~ January 3, 2020
Barbara Ann Malan passed away January 3, 2020. She was born October 12, 1939, to Lawrence David and Lillian Jane Rackham. Barbara married Larry Malan; they were married for over 60 years.
Barbara and Larry loved to travel in their motor home with family and friends. They had many fun adventures boating and snowmobiling in so many places. More than anything mom loved the blue waters of Bear Lake.
Barbara is survived by three children; Larry Corey, David Corey & wife (Nancy), Lorie Malan & husband John (Barlow), seven grandchildren and five and 1/2 great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Life Celebration will be held Thursday, January 9, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Leavitt's Mortuary 836 36th Street Ogden, Utah.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: