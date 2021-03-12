Barbara Ann Peterson Clark
Barbara Ann Peterson Clark, devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend, passed away peacefully on March 9, 2021, at the age of 86 at her home in Crowley, Texas, where she spent the last three years living with her children.
Barbara was born May 9, 1934, the only daughter of Dick L. and Margaret Fowler Peterson in Littleton, Morgan County, Utah. She grew up on a farm with her four brothers, Larry (Marlene), Scott (Marlene), Spence, and Tom (LuRinda).
Barbara served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in the Gulf States (Texas-Louisiana) mission. She met and married Bruce Clark in the Logan LDS temple. He passed away February 15, 2010, after 47 years of marriage. They spent most of their life in Brigham City, Utah, where they raised three children: John Clark (Michelle), Emily Moody (Mat), and Stephan Clark (Laura).
Barbara had a talent for handwork, especially cross stitch, and a gift for keeping her home beautiful, inside and out. She enjoyed going to movies, eating out, and shopping with friends and family. She loved sunflowers. She was incredibly generous and constantly looked for ways to help and uplift the people around her.
Barbara was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints all her life. She served in many callings, but nursery was her favorite. She loved the Lord and was determined and willing to follow Him.
Barbara is survived by her three children, eight grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bruce; her parents, Dick and Margaret Peterson; one brother, Larry; and one great-grandson, Ronin Moody.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 13th at 11 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1255 North Morgan Valley Drive, Morgan, Utah, 84050.
The funeral will be livestreamed on Barbara's obituary page at www.walker-mortuary.com