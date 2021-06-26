Barbara Annette Vandenberg
January 19,1953 - June 15, 2021
A celebration of life will be held for Barbara Vandenberg July 1, 2021 at 12PM., 728 2nd St. Ogden UT 84404 Barb loved the Lord and cherished her mornings spent in the Word with Him, on June 15th she took her final breath and went home to be with Jesus. She grew up in Ogden, where she met and Married her husband of 37 years Tom Vandenberg. She has two children Jason (Jordan) Shaelyn (Josiah)
and 8 grandchildren. To know her was to love her, she was always willing to serve and help others with a joyful heart. She will be greatly missed. She is preceded in death by her mother (Margaret Wood) father (Joseph Eggleston) and brother (Jim Eggleston). The family would like to say a special thanks to the medical staff that cared for her at Afton Clinic and Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.