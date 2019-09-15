Barbara Arnold Walston

July 24, 1921 ~ August 28, 2019
Barbara was born to Fredrick and Lillian Burton Arnold on July 24, 1921, in Ogden, Utah. As a young child, Barbara thought the Ogden pioneer celebration was honoring her birthday. Barbara graduated from Ogden High with her two best friends Barbara Clausse and Belva Grow. They were known as the three bees all through school. Barbara attended Weber College meeting her future husband, Clifford O. Walston, at the malt shop. They were married on September 6, 1941.
Because of her outstanding secretarial skills and intellect, Barbara was never without a job. Barbara eventually settled into a long career with the Federal Government. She became the first female IRS Branch Chief while working at the Ogden Center. She retired from the IRS in Fresno, California as the first female assistant division chief, managing more than 1,100 employees. She was the highest-ranking female at the center. Barbara received many awards and honors during her career.
Barbara and her husband were married for seventy years. During their marriage they belonged to several ballroom and square dance clubs. They always owned a boat or sailboat and had many wonderful times at Pineview and Bear Lake before moving to California. Once in California, they picked up golf full time. Barbara was the President of the women's golf association at the Belmont Country Club in Fresno. For many years, Barbara and Clif traveled to Hawaii and throughout the continental USA winning many golf tournaments. Also, they often traveled to Europe for leisure. In their seventies, Barbara and Clif sold their home in Fresno and built a new home in Surprise, Arizona on the golf course of Sun City Grand. They enjoyed another 20 years of golf, bridge, and travel. Barbara was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints serving for many years as a Sunday school teacher, young women's teacher, and member of the young women's presidency.
Barbara is survived by her only child D. Lynne (Lindy) Greenwood (A. Kent) North Ogden, grandson, Kristopher Kent Greenwood (Mejken) Eden, adopted granddaughter Jeannie Kramer (Jeff). Also surviving are her great-grandchildren Ashlynd, Colton, Savannah, Sophia, and Ava Greenwood, who helped with Barbara's care, errands, and transportation for the last several years. She truly loved each one of them. Her sisters are Shirley Hanzelka (Cyril) Pleasant View, Beverly Elaine Cottle (Billy-deceased) St. George, and her brother Robert F. Arnold (Eleanor-deceased) Harrisville. She was preceded in death by in-laws Ralph and Loretta Barnes Bella, parents Fred and Lillian Arnold, and her loving husband Clif, who also passed on August 28th exactly eight years ago.
The family would like to send sincere thanks to "Our House Assisted Living", especially to Roz, Pat, and the many employees who provided such loving care and patience. Also, the family wishes to thank Canyon Hospice who rendered amazing support, especially Alisha Miller who took such excellent care of Barbara for nearly three years. Alisha is truly an angel on earth.
A graveside service was held for Barbara at the Ben Lomond Cemetery in North Ogden. Service details were entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.
