Barbara Beatrice Cole Wallin
January 7, 1936 - July 25, 2021
It is with deep sorrow that we announce the saddest day of our lives, the passing of our sweet mother, grandmother, and friend from complications of heart disease and stroke. Barbara Beatrice Bublitz was born in Frazee, Minnesota and spent much of her early childhood in and around northern Minnesota. Being on the recovery end of the great depression, times were hard, but her family endured and eventually moved to northern Montana. It was in Poplar, Montana where Barbara met her first husband, Dale Cole, and set out on life's adventures, beginning with a four-day bus ride by herself to Tucson Arizona to reunite with Dale in support of his military service in the Air Force.
It was this mode of self-sacrifice for her family and intense love for her children that would mark her greatest strength, and eventually lead her to Utah and through two more marriages. Her only rule for anyone entering her life was to take care of her children.
After her children were raised, she met the man she would spend most of the rest of her life with, Bob Wallin, and together they moved to their own little paradise in Mountain Green. She finally found her much-deserved life of leisure. She enjoyed many years of peaceful enjoyment with neighbors and friends in Mountain Green until Bob's death in September 2010.
She then moved down in the valley to be with her children to spend the remaining years of her life either traveling and sharing adventures with her kids or living their adventures vicariously with pen and pencil as she tracked her beloved children around the globe.
Barbara is survived by her brother Willie (Betty) Bublitz, sister Carmie (Dave) Talbot, children Theresa (Sid) Graham, Gary Cole, and Alan (Dianne) Cole, and stepdaughter Kristie (Curtis) Nielsen, twelve grandchildren, twenty-four great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.
Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Wallin, her parents Ervin and Beatrice Bublitz, sisters Mona Lou Silbernagel, Sandi Hackley and her precious daughter-in-law, Lon Cole.
Mom poured her very heart and soul into her children's lives. In return, we would each like to give Mom our own final memory/tribute: