February 26, 1941 ~^November 7, 2019
On Thursday, November 7, 2019, our beloved mother, grandmother, friend, and child of God, Barbara Claire Spencer, passed into the next life to be with our Heavenly Father.
Barbara, daughter of Claire Errol Forbes and Ora Mae Schoonmaker, was born on February 26, 1941, in Ogden, Utah.
She resided in Oceanside, California, and was known by all to be a light in this world, dedicated to the service of others. Many of her primary children, now grown, still connected with her on Facebook.
Barbara, who exemplified kindness, patience and long- suffering, will live on in the memory of her four children: Melissa L. Frost-Pfleiger, Heath Alexander Spencer, Jennifer Marie Topzand, and John Alexander Spencer; her grandchildren: Barrett Frost, Brittanny Taylor, Ashley, Christin and Megan Spencer, Nesiah Topzand, and Jasmine and Julie Spencer; her great-grandchildren: Kadyn, Halle and Scarlett Frost, and Greyson and Luke Taylor; and her grand-dogs and cats, all of whom she loved dearly.
Barbara will be laid to rest with her parents and sisters in Ogden, Utah. She will be missed by all who know her until we meet her again.
Graveside Services will be Saturday, November 16, 2019, at 1:00 p.m., at Leavitt's Aultorest Memorial Park, 836 ^ 36th St., Ogden, UT 84403.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: