Barbara Coutts Fearn
February 13, 1930 ~ February 1, 2021
Our loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Barbara Jeanne Coutts Fearn, 90, passed away peacefully at her home in Ogden on Monday, February 1, 2021.
She was born February 13, 1930, to Andrew and Sarah Faddis Coutts in Ogden, Utah and resided in Evanston, Wyoming. Barbara graduated from Evanston High School and the University of Wyoming with a bachelor's degree.
She married Earl Thomas (Tom) Fearn on June 21, 1954, in the Union Presbyterian Church in Evanston and moved to Ogden where they raised their two daughters.
Barbara was a member and served in several positions of the First Presbyterian Church, P.E.O. International and Order of Eastern Star where she made many special friends. She also belonged to several bridge groups and thoroughly enjoyed playing with all of her fun friends.
She enjoyed traveling, gardening, cooking, sewing, crafting, and shopping with "her girls." She had an infectious smile and laugh and had fun wherever she went. She loved to go anywhere and would often say "Don't ask me if you don't want me to go." She was a wonderful example of a classy and gracious lady. Barbara loved all of her family so much and cherished time spent together at gatherings, holidays and vacations. She was loved very much and will be missed by many.
Barbara is survived by her husband, Tom, daughters and husbands, Laurie (Greg) Rives and Lynne (Robbie) Gale. She dearly loved her grandchildren and their spouses, Lauren (Eric) Johnston, Landon (Josephine) Rives and Corbin (Morgan) Gale. Her greatest treasures are her five great-grandchildren and a new arrival due in August.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 6, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Leavitt's Mortuary & Aultorest Memorial Park, 836 36th Street, Ogden. Friends may visit with family from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at the mortuary. Facial masks must be worn.
Interment will be at a later date at the Evanston City Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Intermountain Primary Children's Hospital or Shriners Hospitals for Children.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.leavittsmortuary.com.