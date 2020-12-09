Barbara Dee Todd Tippets
May 6, 1934 ~ December 6, 2020
"Together Again"
Barbara Dee Todd Tippets, 86, passed away on Sunday, December 6, 2020. She was born on May 6, 1934 the daughter of Joseph Ceil and Adelia Katherine Hamblin Todd. She was raised and schooled in Kanesville and graduated from Weber High Class of 1952.
Barbara met her eternal companion, Wayne Harrison Tippets, at a Weber High basketball game and after courting for a time they were married in the Salt Lake Temple on February 19, 1953. A lifelong resident of Kanesville, Barbara and Wayne moved to Pleasant View in 1982 and lived there since. Barbara and Wayne raised six children and owned and operated Wayne's Country Variety Store, in Kanesville, starting in 1960.
Barbara served for years as an election judge for Weber County and wrote articles for the Roy Sun Chronicle for years. Her hobbies included camping, sewing, quilting, and most of all spending time with her family.
As a lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints she enjoyed her callings in the Primary the most.
Barbara is survived by her children, Patty L. Tippets of Watford City, ND, Terry W. (Lynette) Tippets of West Haven, RaNae (LaMar) Wilde of North Ogden, Marilyn Tippets of Pleasant View, and Brian T. Tippets of Pleasant View; 12 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren, with one on the way; siblings, Donald (Vanette) Todd of Washington Terrace, Doris Jones of Ogden, Jean (Larry) Bell of North Ogden and Jolene Hansen of Riverton. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne; daughter, Lynette; great-granddaughter, Ivy Clark; parents; and sister, Loris Barton.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Thursday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Hooper City Cemetery. Please wear your masks!
The family wishes to thank Hearts for Hospice, the staff were all amazing, for their genuine care.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.