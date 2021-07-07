Barbara H. Tucker
June 8, 2021 - July 3, 2021
Barbara H. Tucker age 96 of Clinton, Utah died July 3, 2021 peacefully at home surrounded by family. Barbara was born on 6/18/1925 in Beacon NY. Daughter of William A.F and Edith Sutcliffe Hutson. She grew up in Poughkeepsie NY graduating from High School in 1943.
Barbara became a Registered Nurse and graduated from the University of Cincinnati College of Nursing and Health in 1946. She was active in her nursing profession through the years working in Ohio, California, Wyoming, and Utah at St. Benedict's and Ogden Regional Medical Center.
Barbara married Harold B. Pope on 9/28/1946 in Cincinnati, OH. He died in February 1953. She later married Ira L. Tucker on August 15, 1959 in Santa Rosa, California. Ira died July 9, 2007. She was an active member of the Clearfield Community Church.
Surviving are 2 sons and 2 daughters: Harold Bruce Pope (Gerri) of Salt Lake City Utah, Diane P. Marston (Doug) of Clinton Utah, Steven Hutson Pope (Carol) of Argyle Texas, and Deborah Lynn Pope of Clinton Utah.
She has 3 granddaughters and 3 grandsons whom she enjoyed so much. She also was blessed with 7 great grandchildren.
She is survived by her sister Beverly H Updegraff of Woodbridge California, Brother in law David Pope (Margaret) of Harrison OH, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her 2 husbands, her parents, 2 brothers David and William.
Barbara enjoyed being with her family, friends, reading, handwork, puzzles, and traveling.
The family would like to thank Rocky Mountain Hospice for their care and support they provided over the last 6 months especially Yesse.
A memorial service will be held in her honor at Clearfield Community Church on July 10th 2021 at 1:00 PM with Pastor James Carlson officiating. Cremation has taken place. Donations may be made to the Clearfield Community Church in her memory.