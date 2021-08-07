Barbara J Bustos
November 27, 1958 - August 2, 2021
Barbara J Bustos passed away peacefully on August 2nd 2021.
Barbie was born November 27th, 1958, to parents Lamar C. and Mary L. Bonan Hein in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
Barbie graduated from Layton High School. She married C. Roy Bustos in Ogden, Utah. They later divorced.
Barbie enjoyed listening to her music and dancing, shopping with her daughters, supervising her sons-in-law and her crossword puzzles. She adored Marilyn Monroe and loved visiting the beach. Barbie devoted all her time to her grandchildren, whom she loved with all her heart. They were her world! Her infectious laugh and her loving personality would light up any room and will be remembered the most.
Barbie is survived by her sister; Bonnie Jones, her two daughters; Bettina (Tyler) Throndson and Tiffany (Richie) De La Garza, her eight grandchildren; Brizza, Jayse, Brittney, Isaac, Brianna, Josh, Esaias and Asiel; one niece; Kristy (Ryan) Dunford, one nephew; Kurtis (Melissa) Jones.
Barbie is preceded in death by her parents Lamar C. and Mary L. Hein
A Viewing will be held Saturday, August 14th at 1:00 p.m. at Leavitt's Mortuary 836 36th Street, Ogden, Utah, Followed by Funeral Services at 2:00 p.m.
Interment at Leavitt's Aultorest Memorial Park
