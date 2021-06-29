Barbara Jean Hadley Willey
Barbara Jean Hadley Willey was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. She died June 26, 2021. She was born in Ogden on a cold, snowy day on November 21, 1931. She was the daughter of Percy W. and Arvilla Fuller Hadley. She attended Weber High school where she met, and later married, Rudell B. Willey on November 1, 1950 in the Salt Lake LDS Temple. They spent 70 years together traveling the world and enjoying their favorite spot at Bear Lake.
Barbara found her life's mission as a devoted and loving wife and mother. She cherished her role as a homemaker. She was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She loved to serve others, especially in the church as a Ministering Sister, Primary, Relief Society, and in Young Women, and had many other callings in the Ward and Stake.
Barbara found joy in crocheting for others, reading, and music. She enjoyed traveling with Rudell, especially the last few years to Bear Lake, but her favorite place to be was her home. She loved music from the Texas Tenors and the Lawrence Welk Show.
She is survived by her spouse, Rudell, and their children and their spouses, Scott (Cherie) Willey, Linda (Clark) Smith, and Lesa (Andy) Cox;12 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings, whom she dearly loved; Dee (Audrey) Hadley, Fay (John) Beus, Norita Barnes, and Hugh (Kathy) Hadley.
The family gives special thanks to all the loving care givers at Intermountain Hospice, who have been visiting Barbara and Bud at their home the last 18 months to take care of Rudell, especially Cassie and Becky. Barbara was the care giver for Rudell, but left before him. Thanks to the kind doctors, nurses, aides, staff, and others who took care of her at Layton Hospital the last six days of her life.
Her life will be celebrated on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Kaysville 17th Ward building, 875 E. 200 N. Kaysville, Utah. A viewing for family and friends will be held Tuesday, June 29th from 6 to 8 pm. at Russon Mortuary, 1941 N. Main St. Farmington, Utah, and prior to services from 9:45- 10:45 a.m. at the church. Internment will be at Kaysville City Cemetery.
