August 22, 1952 ~ August 5, 2019
Barbara Jean Valentine Kap, 66, passed away surrounded by her loving family on August 5, 2019, after a three-year courageous battle with cancer. Her passing leaves a void in the lives and hearts of those she devoted her life to serving. There will always be a seat in the bleachers for Nana.
Barbara was born on August 22, 1952, to James and Corinne Valentine in Boise, Idaho, and is the second of seven children.
She was very active in her youth and took part in many outdoor activities and sporting events. She attended Davis County Schools and graduated from Clearfield High School in 1970. Soon after, she received her Cosmetology degree which was the perfect profession for her artistic and creative talents. Barbara seemed to excel at everything she tried from athletic feats to culinary creations. You felt lucky to be able to eat at her table.
Barbara married her one true love Calvin Cecil Kap on September 12, 1970, and later sealed for time and all eternity in the Ogden, Utah Temple. They have been an inseparable pair ever since. They were blessed with three amazing sons and spent their days adventuring with them, showing them how to enjoy life and the world around them in the best ways possible. Their favorite places to be together were the St. Anthony Sand Dunes, Lake Powell, Yellowstone or Jackson Hole, but nothing ever beat the sidelines of their boys' sporting events, this was their true passion. As the years went on, they morphed into their grandkids' biggest fans. You could always count on cheers from Nana whether at the ballpark, gym or field. There was nothing she loved more than cheering on her favorite athletes. Barbara loved a life of service. She is a lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; a 20-year volunteer for the South Weber City Country Fair Days; and a huge supporter of the booster programs at Clearfield and Northridge High Schools.
Barbara is survived and cherished by her loving husband Calvin, their three sons; Casey (Amanda), Brandon deceased (Brooke), Todd (Sarah) and her niece Vanessa who she helped raise; 10 grandchildren: Brock (Darbi), MaKenna, Talan, Karver, Presley, Ryker, Hallestyn, Izabel, Zander and Harper. She is also survived by two sisters and two brothers.
She is preceded in death by her son Brandon, her parents; Calvin's parents, Cecil and Norma Kap and two sisters.
Barbara's family wishes to express their deepest appreciation to her caregivers at Huntsman Cancer Institute, McKay-Dee Hospital and Hearts for Hospice especially her hospice nurse and niece Kylee Larsen.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the South Weber 1st Ward, 1401 East South Weber Drive, South Weber, Utah. Friends may visit family Monday, August 12, 2019, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No., Fairfield Road and Tuesday, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, 1718 Combe Road, South Ogden, Utah.
