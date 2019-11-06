Barbara June Hewlett Rowe

1925 ~ 2019
Barbara H. Rowe, 94 passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 31, 2019, of natural causes in Brigham City, Utah. She was born in Brigham on June 17, 1925, to Alonzo Thomas Hewlett and Hazel Ora Jensen Hewlett.
They soon moved to St George, Utah and were there until she was 11 years old. They moved back to Corinne, Utah where she attended Box Elder High School.
Barbara married Bill L. Rowe on November 27, 1944, in the Logan Utah Temple, a marriage that lead to six children, 20 grandkids, 53 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
They lived in Brigham and later moved to Perry. Her greatest joy in life was her children and grandchildren. She loved gathering her family and spending time at the cabin.
Barbara was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and was involved in many church callings.
Barbara was humble and compassionate. She had exceptional optimism and was so affirming and saw the good in everyone.
Barbara loved the Savior and believed that if you put Him at the center of your life, everything else would fall into place. She also enjoyed the Daughters of Utah Pioneers and was a devoted member.
Barbara is survived by her brother David L. Hewlett (Ada), children: Corene Jenson (Robert), Jeanene Flake (Dennis), William L. Rowe (Shanna), Becky Nelson (Leon), Kathy Toolson (Rick), and James D. Rowe.
She was preceded in death by her husband Bill, sister Beth, and grandson, Kohn Toolson. A special thanks to the Gables and Tender Care.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, November 7, 2019, at 11:00, a.m., in the Perry 2nd Ward, 2415 S. Park Drive, Perry, UT.
Viewings for Barbara will be held Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at Myers Mortuary, 205 S. 100 E., Brigham City, Utah from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., with a viewing before the funeral from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., at the Church. Interment will be in the Brigham City Cemetery.
