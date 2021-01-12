Barbara Kay Hincks
March 10, 1931 - January 8, 2021
Barbara Kay Hincks passed away on January 8, 2021 surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on March 10, 1931 in Ogden, Utah to Lorin Woodruff Norseth and Norma Jones Norseth. She was married to Darrell B. Hincks (Dell) on October 22, 1949 which was later solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple on March 24, 1953. They had five children: David (Jayne) B. Hincks, Richard (Patty) Kent Hincks, Karen (Gregory) Leigh Mead, Kathy (Bruce) Lynn Coleman, and Lisa (Jared) Ann Hincks, and her beloved dog Missy. She had 25 grandchildren and 42 great grandchildren. She loved her children and was a devoted mother and wife.
Barbara graduated from Ogden High School. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was a devoted member with a strong testimony and served in the Church her whole life. She was a temple worker in the Ogden Temple.
She was retired secretary from Washington Terrace Elementary.
She loved music and had a beautiful voice. She sang at hundreds of funerals, sacrament meetings and social events. She loved to walk, hike, camp, cook, sing, read and being with her family and drinking Dr. Pepper.
She was in excellent health most of her life, walking five miles most days. She even went snowshoeing for the first time at the age of 83
She is survived by her children, brother Bill (Barbara) Norseth.
She was preceded in death by her husband Darrell Hincks and her grandchildren, Nicholas Hincks, Matthew Hincks and Jeffrey Hincks.
She would like to thank the staff at Treo and her hairdresser, Emily Julander for coming every week to do her hair.
A public viewing will be held Wednesday, January 13, 2021 from 9:45 - 10:45 a.m. at Leavitt's Mortuary, 836 - 36th St., Ogden, UT. A private funeral for the family will be held at 11:00 a.m. Due to Covid-19 face masks are required and social distancing are required for attendance.
Mother, do go gently into the good night, touch the stars and the moon that beams above with the glorious light, knowing why the wondrous day surrenders to the night.
Interment: Leavitt's Aultorest Memorial Park.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.leavittsmortuary.com