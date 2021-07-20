Barbara L. Griffin
December 22, 1928 ~ July 16 2021
Barbara LaRue Chamberlin Griffin died July 16, 2021 in Ogden, Utah. Born December 22, 1928 in Ogden, Utah, to William Arthur Chamberlin and Rachael Isabelle Henderson. She attended schools in Ogden City and then from 6th to 12th grades in Logan, Utah, graduating from Logan High School. Barbara had a beautiful singing voice and was a lead soloist in the school musical her senior year. She had a happy childhood with fun-loving parents. She loved all kinds of childhood activities, but especially ice skating on Logan's outdoor rink in freezing weather.
Barbara married Seth Dee Griffin on June 10, 1946 in Kemmerer, Wyo. Their marriage was solemnized in the Logan LDS Temple July 18, 1952. Dee and Barbara moved to Ogden in 1950 and bought their home in 1952 where they raised their family and lived for the remainder of their lives. Dee passed away May 8, 2015. She missed his companionship very much and towards the end of her life, looked forward to joining him and seeing her parents and others again.
Barbara enjoyed her large family, raising five daughters and three sons, which multiplied into dozens of grands and great grands that she loved. The family remembers special occasions; big Thanksgiving dinners, annual Christmas parties at Camp Shawnee in Liberty, and numerous vacations including a trip to Europe with her daughter's family. She was an accomplished seamstress and made adorable dresses for her little girls and lovely fashions for herself. She was artistic and creative in many ways and enjoyed learning new crafts. Barbara retired from the IRS after 24 years of service. She had a special aptitude for computers and was often called on for testing and training on new computer systems there. Barbara was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in numerous callings in Primary, Sunday School, Relief Society, MIA, and Cub Scouts. She truly enjoyed her years serving with the young women, especially girls camp. She also served many years in the genealogy extraction program where her computer skills were put to good use.
She is survived by her 8 children Wendy Sue (Les) McKamey, Great Falls Montana; Becky Ann Stauffer, North Salt Lake; John Bryan (Rheuamah) Griffin, Newton; Nancy Lee Chadwick, West Point; Peggy Lyn Silverwood, Layton; Debby Rae Griffin, Plain City; James Brett (Shauna) Griffin, Pleasant Grove; David Seth (Shalain) Griffin, Liberty; her brother William D. Chamberlin, Denver, Colorado; 44 grandchildren, 83 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents, grandsons Marshall McKamey and James Royal Griffin, great grandson Talbert Perry, and son-in-law Randy Chadwick.
The family extends its sincere gratitude to all who helped care for Barbara allowing her to remain at home in her final years. We especially thank her granddaughter, Delanie Dickler who was her primary caregiver.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 22, 2021 at Myers Ogden Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd., where visitations will be held on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 from 6 to 8 p.m. and Thursday prior to the service from 9:40 to 10:40 a.m. Interment, Ogden City Cemetery. Please wear masks.
Barbara's service will be live streamed on her obituary page on Myers website www.myers-mortuary.com where condolences may also be sent to the family.