Barbara Lee Sweeten Thirkill Garvey
June 16, 1931 ~ January 27, 2021
Barbara Lee Sweeten Thirkill Garvey, 89, passed away at South Ogden Post-Acute Care Center on Wednesday, January 27, 2021.
Barbara was born June 16, 1931 in Pueblo, Colorado, a daughter of James Calvin Sweeten and Dorothy Alice Barnhill. At a young age, Barbara moved to Ogden with her family and attended Ogden City Schools.
Barbara worked at and retired from IRS. She was an avid reader and enjoyed reading a wide variety of different subjects. After retiring she loved traveling to Quartzsite and spending summers at the cabin in the Uinta Mountains. When Barbara wasn't reading or traveling, she could oftentimes be found in Wendover with her sister Florence. Barbara was also a skilled archer holding the re-curve state title in the 50's.
Barbara married Robert L. Garvey on July 6, 1972 in Elko, Nevada. Barbara brought three children into this marriage, a son, David Thirkill (deceased) and two daughters, Cindy (Glenn) Wixom, and Colette (Craig) Anderson. Robert brought five children, two daughters, Diane (Dee) Wheeler, Smantha (Bob) Hatting; one son, Paul Garvey and two stepsons, Joe and Tim (Rhonda) Anderson.
Surviving are her daughters, her stepchildren, one sister-in-law Valerie Sweeten, numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Jimmy and Dick and sisters, Betty and Florence.
Due to Covid concerns, there will not be a viewing.
Graveside services will be held Monday, February 1, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd. Services entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.