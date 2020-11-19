Barbara Louise Edwards
March 14, 1933 ~ November 16, 2020
Barbara Louise Jones Edwards died on November 16, 2020 in Brigham City, Utah. She was born in Ogden, Utah on March 14, 1933 to Richard and Josephine (Becker) Jones. She married Jay Lloyd Jones in 1950. They had 4 children. Later in life she married Love and Life partner, Paul "PG" Edwards.
Barbara was an accountant for the IRS. She loved to travel when she was young. She looked forward to camping at the Elks on Monte Cristo where she loved to feed the deer in the morning.
Surviving Barbara are children: Jay Christian Jones, Jeffrey (Jackie) Jones, and Stacey Richard Jones; Nine grandchildren and many many great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her beloved daughter, Susan "Susie" Louise Edwards.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Leavitt's Aultorest Memorial Park,836 36th St, Ogden, Utah. For the safety of our loved ones, please practice COVID Safety by wearing masks and social distancing.
Thank you to CNS Hospice, Mission at Maple Springs, and especially the Visiting Angels for their hours of care and companionship.