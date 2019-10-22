March 25, 1926 ~ October 17, 2019
Barbara Louise Thurston loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, and friend, returned home peacefully to her Heavenly Father on October 17, 2019.
Mom was born to Artella Prichard Senn and John Senn in Garland, Utah on March 25, 1926. She was raised in Garland, Utah. She had four siblings and two half-siblings. Mom graduated from Bear River High School. After high school, she loved playing baseball where she was the catcher in a women's league. She worked at DDO Ogden where she met Stanley Arvil Nicholas. They were married on June 3, 1944, and they had three children; Nadine (Don) Bambrough, Leslie Thomas (Berva), and Lana Barbara (Mark) Francis. Stanley died on December 17, 1953.
She married Dale H. Thurston on February 3, 1955, in the Salt Lake Temple. They had four children; Delbert H., Donna, Mark D. (Lora) and Todd J. (Becky). They have 22 grandchildren, 65 great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren.
To Mom, family is the heart of life. She did a wonderful job of loving and supporting her family. Her community service included; member of the planning commission, member of Daughters of the Utah Pioneers, 4-H leader, fair board committee, and providing wagon rides with Dale for the Lion's Club Hometown Christmas. She and Dale drove the stagecoach at Lagoon Amusement Park for 20 years. The Milton Park is one of Mom's greatest accomplishments. She planted trees, watered and mowed the lawn, and it is a beautiful park today, largely due to her dedicated effort.
She was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Mom and Dad served as temple workers from 1995-2011 at the Ogden Temple and served a full-time mission from 1998-2000 in the Manila, Philippines Temple Mission.
Mom retired in 1995 from the Morgan School district where she served as a lunchroom director. She worked for 18 years and enjoyed every single day.
Mom left a great legacy and was true to her convictions and will be greatly missed by everyone that knew her.
She is preceded in death by her husbands, a daughter, a granddaughter, and four siblings.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, October 24, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at the Milton Church 1255 North Morgan Valley Drive, Morgan, Utah. A viewing will be held Wednesday, October 23, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the church. Interment will be held at the Milton Cemetery.
We would like to thank the Family Tree Assisted Living and Encompass Health, especially Corey Blonquist for the loving care of our mother.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: